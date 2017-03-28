Onslow Co. replenishes dunes at North Topsail Beach

By Published:

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT)–Parts of Onslow County are still recovering from Hurricane Matthew.

Beach Access 4 at North Topsail Beach suffered heavy erosion to its sand dunes during the hurricane.

“With the nature of North Topsail, there’s a need for dune restoration on a fairly regular basis, but Hurricane Matthew did knock down what dunes we did have,” Rick Perry, director of parks and recreation, said. “The main point is to have protection for our assets and protect that facility for use by our citizens.”

For the last two weeks, the county parks and recreation and solid waste departments worked together to replenish them with sand.

“Tourism is vital to Onslow County and North Topsail Beach,” Perry said. “And we want it to be there and useful for our citizens and protect the assets that’ve been made in building an access facility.”

The replenishment was required to be completed by the end of March.

The town continues to replenish the dunes at the north end of the island. The dunes protect homes and structures on the island from flooding during heavy weather.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s