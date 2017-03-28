Onslow Co. replenishes dunes at North Topsail Beach

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT)–Parts of Onslow County are still recovering from Hurricane Matthew.

Beach Access 4 at North Topsail Beach suffered heavy erosion to its sand dunes during the hurricane.

“With the nature of North Topsail, there’s a need for dune restoration on a fairly regular basis, but Hurricane Matthew did knock down what dunes we did have,” Rick Perry, director of parks and recreation, said. “The main point is to have protection for our assets and protect that facility for use by our citizens.”

For the last two weeks, the county parks and recreation and solid waste departments worked together to replenish them with sand.

“Tourism is vital to Onslow County and North Topsail Beach,” Perry said. “And we want it to be there and useful for our citizens and protect the assets that’ve been made in building an access facility.”

The replenishment was required to be completed by the end of March.

The town continues to replenish the dunes at the north end of the island. The dunes protect homes and structures on the island from flooding during heavy weather.