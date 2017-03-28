Oak Island approves beach repair project after Matthew

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (AP) — The town council on Oak Island has approved rebuilding the dunes damaged by Hurricane Matthew last year.

Local media reported the council approved a contract Monday with a company that will do the engineering work on the project. A second contract will pay for putting more sand on the beach.

The project is expected to cost about $3.6 million. Work is expected to start next month.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is expected to reimburse Oak Island for all but about $100,000 of the project. That amount could change depending on how the federal agency reaches an agreement with the town on how much sand is needed.

Town manager David Kelly expects that to be resolved this week.

The council delayed action on plans to rebuild a pier.