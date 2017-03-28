North Carolina: All lawyers must reveal innocence evidence

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — An expert on ethics and the law says North Carolina is the first state to require not only prosecutors but also attorneys in private practice to reveal any evidence of innocence they receive after a conviction.

The new rule has big exceptions for attorneys in private practice so they don’t divulge information that would harm a client. The American Bar Association says 16 other states have a similar rule for prosecutors.

Former prosecutor Bruce Green of Fordham University wrote the model rule for prosecutors for the American Bar Association. He says North Carolina is the first to make reporting such evidence mandatory for attorneys in private practice.

Innocence attorney Chris Mumma says the rule for private practice attorneys means North Carolina is leading the country again on innocence issues.