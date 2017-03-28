More than 150 to brave the shave at annual St. Baldrick’s event

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – More than 150 volunteers will be getting their heads shaved Tuesday to raise awareness and money for childhood cancers.

It’s time for St. Baldrick’s head shaving event. It takes place from 5 – 9 p.m. at East Coast Wings in Kinston.

Those volunteers at the event are made up of city and county firefighters, law enforcement officers, and other emergency services personnel and people from the community who have raised money for the St Baldrick’s Organization by having people sponsor them to have their heads shaved.

Last year’s event raised over $27,000 towards research into cures for childhood cancer. Nationally, similar events raised over $38 million dollars for the research grants last year.