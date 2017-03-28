Kinston motel gets a retro makeover

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Kinston is planning for the future with a nod to the past.

The renaissance of downtown Kinston continues and soon visitors will have a new place to stay when they come to take in all the city has to offer.

The Mother Earth Motor Lodge will open later in the week, a creation of the folks behind Mother Earth Brewing.

Just a few blocks from the brewery sits a motel, built back in the early 1960’s. Now, it’s being upgraded with modern day amenities, while retaining that retro feel.

“I’m proud of most of the projects that we’ve done,” said Stephen Hill, Mother Earth Motor Lodge. “I’m really proud of this one because it’s got that feel. As you’ll see when you go in, it’s really got that feel that you’re stepping back into the 1960’s.”

