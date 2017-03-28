Kinston mayor, officials to seek flood prevention funding

By Published:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Mayor BJ Murphy and other Kinston city leaders are headed to Raleigh Wednesday to request funding for flood prevention.

It comes almost six months after Hurricane Matthew devastated the city.

In the days following the storm, the Neuse River crested at a record 14.3 feet above flood stage.

City council says funding from the state and federal government would go toward several initiatives, including dredging the Neuse and building another dam.

WNCT’s Brandon Truitt is following the story and will have more on the flood prevention plan coming up on 9 On Your Side.

