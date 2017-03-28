Humane Society of Eastern Carolina hosts A Night to Paws fundraiser

GREENVILLE, N.C.(WNCT) – The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is working to save the lives of hundreds of homeless animals in Pitt County and surrounding areas by raising funds through a cocktail-casual event.

The third annual “A Night to Paws” is being held on Saturday, April 8 at 400 St. Andrews in Greenville.

It’s an annual event and credited with generating nearly $88,000 to keep the organization’s doors open and place over 1,500 animals in their forever homes since 2015.

“Last year, HSEC adopted out 742 animals which resulted in dropping Pitt County’s overall euthanasia rate by 17.5 percent,” said shelter director, Sistine Burgess. “It was a record-breaking year, yet we want to keep breaking records and keep saving the lives of adoptable cats and dogs. In order to achieve our goals, we need the help of the community.”

This year’s event is emceed by WNCT 9 On Your Side Morning Anchor and Humane Society of Eastern Carolina board member, Maria Satira. WNCT is the exclusive media sponsor for A Night to Paws.

The tickets for the event are $60 each and include a cocktail hour, buffet-style dinner, dancing, entertainment, Bailey’s Fine Jewelry raffle item, and dozens of silent auction items. There are limited tickets available and a portion of the ticket price may be tax-deductible. Tickets for the raffle item are available during the event. All proceeds from the evening benefit the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina.

The independent, 501(c)(3) organization is not affiliated with the Humane Society of the United States and does not receive any funding from federal, state, or local governments.

“Support from the public will provide funding necessary for us to carry on our mission and provide our community with the resources necessary to help stop pet overpopulation in our area,” said Burgess.

The Humane Society of Eastern North Carolina is also introducing corporate and local sponsorships for the event. Burgess says this is a way for local businesses to help give an animal a second chance at life, a forever home, and assist in the mission to create a community where animals do not suffer.

Sponsorship and silent auction donation information is available at hsecarolina.org.

If supporters are unable to attend the event there are plenty of other ways to assist in the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina’s mission by adopting, volunteering, and donating. Adopt a furry family member by visiting their adoption center on any Friday through Sunday from 1 to 5pm on Tupper Drive in Greenville. The organization is always searching for animal-loving volunteers to help at events or at the facility throughout the week. Adoption and volunteer information is available at hsecarolina.org, along with online tax-deductible donation options.