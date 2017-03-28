Human library brings stories to life at ECU

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Joyner Library hosted its fourth annual Human Library event Tuesday, giving people a chance to learn about people from all different walks of life.

Instead of checking out a book, students and community visitors were given the opportunity to check out people for a 10- to 15-minute conversation.

The preselected human books were volunteers from diverse backgrounds with interesting life stories to share.

Event organizers said the human connection component of the event is huge.

“So often we stay in our same social group, and we don’t meet people outside that social group,” said Katy Webb, head of research and instructional services for Joyner Library.

Webb said it can be hard to ask people questions, especially when someone has gone through something in their life.

She said the event breaks down barriers and allows those questions to be asked.