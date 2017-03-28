Forecast: “First Alert Weather Day” Today

SUMMARY: An approaching cold front may bring a few strong thunderstorms today. “First Alert Weather Day” will be in effect. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies will be variably cloudy with only a slight chance of shower. Temps are in the 50’s & 60s. Southerly winds are at 5-10 mph. Rain and storms will move into the area by mid-morning.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be variably cloudy with thunderstorms possible. A few storms could become strong or severe. Highs in the 70’s. Winds will be breezy at times, out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

TONIGHT: Rain tapers late evening and clouds are left overnight. The clouds and southerly winds will allow us to stay warm, in the mid to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 70’s.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

