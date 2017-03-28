ECU: Joyner Library offers books of the human genre

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – East Carolina University is hosting its fourth annual Human Library event on Tuesday.

It’s happened from 1 – 4 p.m. in the Janice Hardison Faulkner Gallery, located on Joyner Library’s second floor.

The event is a way for participants to learn more about people of all beliefs, walks of life, abilities, and backgrounds in 10 -15 minute conversations. There will be more than 30 human books based on their book titles and descriptions. At least two of this year’s human books will share their personal stories of living the life of a refugee.

“I feel like it is important for ECU students and people in the community to see the faces and speak directly to a few refugees,” said Katy Webb, head of research and instructional services for Joyner Library. “I believe they will hear the strength, resilience, and hope from people who are often labeled and minimized.”

ECU said in a news release that Webb brought the event to ECU in 2014 as part of her role on the university’s diversity committee with co-sponsorship from the Friends of Joyner Library. She said the library’s diversity committee members contacted several organizations on campus, including the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Resource Office, student organizations and a local synagogue for volunteers willing to share their stories.

All areas of diversity, which are defined by The Office for Equity and Diversity, will be represented at this year’s event.

Human book titles offered this year include “A Tale of Two Moms,” “No Animal Products Included,” “Living Life as a Traveler” and more.