Colon cancer survivor shares his story to raise awareness

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT)- March is colon cancer awareness month. Doctors want you to know how to prevent and treat the disease. They say the best way to prevent a severe diagnosis is early detection.

Al Eatman echoes that idea. He was supposed to get a colonoscopy when he turned 50. Like so many others he put off the tests until his stomach hurt so bad he couldn’t move. The test revealed he did in fact, have colon cancer and now he wants his story to send a message to others.

“I can guarantee if you come out and say it’s a waste of time and you wasted your money then good for you because a lot of people aren’t going to come out that way. They’re going to be like me,” cancer survivor Al Eatman said.

Almost a year after Eatman’s diagnosis the husband and father is now cancer free.