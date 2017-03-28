1 dead, 2 injured in Enfield shooting

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCT) – A triple shooting is under investigation in Halifax County.

It happened Monday night in Enfield.

Officers with the Enfield Police Department and deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office responded to the two hundred block of South Dr. MLK Ave about the reported shooting of a man. On arrival, they located Wendell Sanders Jr. of Enfield, who was deceased. Officers also found two additional gunshot victims at the scene. The names and conditions of those two additional victims are not being released at the current time.

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation was called to assist with the investigation.