Water line installation closes part of Queen Street in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT)- Beginning Monday at 8:00 a.m., the City of Kinston will close the intersection of Queen St. and Peyton Ave. to install new water lines.

The closure is expected to last until Friday, March 31 at 5:00 p.m.

North bound traffic will be detoured from Queen St. at Blount St. and from Blount St. to McLewean St.

South bound traffic will be detoured from Queen St. at Washington St. and from Washington St. to Herritage St.

The City of Kinston will work to reduce the closure time and minimize traffic disruptions.

