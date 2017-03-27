Store owners see rise in sales of UNC gear as tournament run continues

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Your brackets may be busted as we head into the Final Four; however, local sports stores are feeling a business bump.

Local sports stores say they are selling more Tar Heel gear as the tournament progresses.

Managers say they’ve noticed an increase in sales since the UNC vs. Duke ACC Championship earlier in the month.

Store employees say when local teams win so do they.

“Definitely better for sales,” said Omega Sports assistant manager Griffin Ahlers.”You can tell when they’re making a run in the tournament just because people are coming, people are calling: Do we have Carolina stuff? Are we getting Final Four stuff and what not? So we’ll see what happens.”

WNCT is airing the Final Four on Saturday.