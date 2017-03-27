Several charged as a result of Tyrrell County checkpoints

COLUMBIA, N.C. (WNCT) – Several checkpoints over the weekend in Tyrrell County took a number of people into custody.

It was a joint operation between the Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Several drug arrests were made and cocaine, marijuana, and U.S. Currency were seized.

They arrested 49-year-old Steve Philips of Fayetteville on Friday for (F) Possession of Crack Cocaine (1 Gram). He was placed in the Dare County Detention Center on a $3,000 secured bond.

They arrested 30-year-old Joshua Jones of Woodland on Saturday for (F) Possession of Cocaine (less than a gram). Hew was released on a $1,000 unsecured bond.

Also on Saturday, deputies arrested 20-year-old Robert J. Sharma of Rolesville and charged him with possession of schedule II controlled substance and possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. 28 Xanax tablets and marijuana were seized as well. Sharma was released on a $2,000 unsecured bond.

On Saturday, they also arrested 26-year-old Johnan P. Lazeou of Lexington, N.C. received a citation for simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, 22-year-old Siena P. Powers of Winston-Salem received a citation for simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, and 27-year-old Thomas L. Conlan of Manteo received a citation for simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.