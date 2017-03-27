Pitt Co. robotics teams take top honors at regional competition

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Two Pitt County robotics teams went home with top honors after a regional competition in Raleigh over the weekend.

The Pitt Pirate Robotics and Boneyard Robotics teams competed in a pool of about 35 teams

Pitt Pirates finished as number-one in the tournament, and the team is number-one in the state.

The Boneyard made it to the semifinals and finished as the sixth-seeded team in the tournament.

Team captain Sid Agarwal said hard work got them to where they are, and he doesn’t see any signs of stopping

“The harder work you do, the more you’re going to learn,” said Agarwal. “…It’s a lot of work, but I love competing.”

The next step for the teams is the state championships at Campbell University. If they succeed, they’ll compete in the world championship in Houston, Texas.

If you would like more information to help the robotics team meet their goal, head to their Facebook page or call Ann McClung at 252-258-3974.