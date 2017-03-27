Pirate freshman shining early on

With early season injuries to guys like Bryce Harmon, Dwanya Williams-Sutton and Evan Kruzynski Pirates head coach Cliff Godwin has had to rely on the play of some freshman in some big moments so far this season and he has gotten big performances out of Trey Benton, Jake Agnos, Spencer Brickhouse and Bryant Packard just to name a few. Of course when coach Godwin recruited these guys he knew they could play but, what he was uncertain about was how quickly they would adapted to the division one level.

“Well, I mean, that’s why you recruited them,” said Godwin. “You feel pretty confident that they are going to do it, you don’t know if they are going to do it in their freshman year or not. That’s the thing that is different. The pressure is different, there is more fans in the stands, sometimes their confidence gets rattled. But, for Agnos, Trey Benton, Tyler Smith, Packard, Brickhouse, even Nick Barber, I mean all those guys have done tremendous jobs as freshman this year.”

In total there are nine freshman on the Pirates roster and they are quick to point out that they would not be as far along as they are without the leadership of the upperclassman on the team.

“It’s very nice, especially for these older guys, they’ve been helping us out all season,” said Brickhouse. “You know, they’ve been helping us out in the field, been helping us out at the plate, having good approaches and teaching us how college baseball is, you know, it’s a big step from high school to college baseball so it’s hard to adjust to that and they’ve been helping us out a lot. As you can tell, we’ve all gotten a lot better every day and the coaching staff here has done a tremendous job on all of us freshman.”

“Guys like Kruz and Bryce Harmon and Kirk Morgan, they all get us ready for those situations so there is really no pressure when we get up there,” said Packard. “We get to play relaxed and just play our game. It means a lot cause we are going to have the same guys for the next four years.”

If the freshman class continues to improve, the future could be very bright for the Pirate baseball program.