Oriental’s police chief suspended, charged with assaulting female

ORIENTAL, N.C. (WNCT) — The town of Oriental’s police chief, Dwaine Moore, is on indefinite suspension after he was charged with assaulting a woman Thursday.

The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office said Pamlico County Communications received a 911 call from a female requesting help and crying.

When telecommunicators attempted to get more information, the call was disconnected, the Sheriff’s Office said.

After the call, deputies went to Freeemason Street in Oriental, where the woman’s car was located.

The woman told the Sheriff’s Office she was assaulted and after deputies collected evidence and statements, they arrested Moore.

Moore was charged with assault on a female and placed in the Pamlico County Jail on no bond.

Moore’s first appearance was Friday and he was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond by a district court judge.

Town manager Diane Miller says Moore became chief in July 2014 and has been with the police force since 2011.