New app connects new moms to one another

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – New technology is helping moms navigate the challenges of parenthood.

A new app called MomCo (Apple) (Google Play) uses geo-locating technology to list moms who live near you. Their profiles include the age and gender of their kids and common interests.

Similar apps like Hello Mamas (Apple) (Google Play) and Peanut (Apple) match moms based on location, interests, and schedules.

Health experts say it’s the type of social support new moms need.

“When you talk to other moms that might be struggling in the same areas that you are, you can see that you are not alone and that’s really key,” said Eynav Accortt, PhD, Assistant Professor, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

MomCo also lists products and services like babysitting and birthday parties, which are helpful to parents.

