Manhunt underway in Lenoir for multiple suspects, one shot after home break-in

By Published:

Kinston, N.C. (WNCT) – Lenior County Sheriff’s deputies, the Kinston Police and State Highway Patrols are all on the search for at least three suspects after an afternoon home burglary left one of the suspects injured.

Sheriff Ronnie Ingram says the incident happened around 3 p.m. Monday at a home on Tilghman Mill Road. A man arrived home after being alerted by this security system that some had broken into his home. As he approached the home, the suspects were leaving and the homeowner opened fire, hitting one of the suspects in the arm. That suspect and another are now in custody, no word on the extent of the suspect’s injuries.

Ingram says the search for the suspects will continue throughout the night with the use of K-9 Units and a helicopter.

This area in is in the vicinity of Contentnea – Savannah K-8 School, officials have canceled its home soccer and softball games for the night.

Stay with WNCT for the latest developments as they come into our newsroom.

 

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s