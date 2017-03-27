Manhunt underway in Lenoir for multiple suspects, one shot after home break-in

Kinston, N.C. (WNCT) – Lenior County Sheriff’s deputies, the Kinston Police and State Highway Patrols are all on the search for at least three suspects after an afternoon home burglary left one of the suspects injured.

Sheriff Ronnie Ingram says the incident happened around 3 p.m. Monday at a home on Tilghman Mill Road. A man arrived home after being alerted by this security system that some had broken into his home. As he approached the home, the suspects were leaving and the homeowner opened fire, hitting one of the suspects in the arm. That suspect and another are now in custody, no word on the extent of the suspect’s injuries.

Ingram says the search for the suspects will continue throughout the night with the use of K-9 Units and a helicopter.

This area in is in the vicinity of Contentnea – Savannah K-8 School, officials have canceled its home soccer and softball games for the night.

