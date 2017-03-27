Man carrying a sword, dressed as Joker arrested in Virginia

This photo provided by the Winchester Police Department shows Jeremy Putman, who police in Winchester, Va., arrested Friday, March 24, 2017, after callers reported seeing him walking, wearing a cape, carrying a sword and made up as the Batman villain the Joker. Authorities charged Putman with wearing a mask in public, a felony that can result in a sentence of a year in jail. (Winchester Police Department via AP)

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia have arrested a man who was dressed as comic book villain the Joker and reportedly carrying a sword.

Winchester Police Department spokeswoman Jennifer Hall said in a news release the department got several 911 calls Friday afternoon reporting a man made up as Batman’s nemesis. He was wearing a cape and carrying a sword.

Thirty-one-year-old Jeremy Putman has been charged with wearing a mask in public, a felony that can result in a year in jail.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Putman has a lawyer.

