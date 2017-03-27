Make it Monday: DIY Peter Cottontail signs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A bright, spring-like color with distressed wood, the outline of a bunny and a cotton ball is the perfect Easter decoration.

These signs are easy to make and can match whatever decor you already have.

Here’s what you’ll need:

– cut wood

– paint and brush

– Easter bunny sticker or vinyl outline

– cotton ball

– hot glue gun

– sandpaper

We chose to use cedar wood and cut each piece to about 8 inches long. Cedar wood already has a nice color so we won’t have to stain it ahead of time.

If you don’t have a circular saw at home, you can have the store associates at your local home improvement store cut it for you.

Once you have your piece of wood, center up the bunny sticker.

You can order the cut vinyl online or you can make your own by using self-adhesive laminating sheets.

After it’s placed, paint the entire front of the wood and the sides. Usually two to three coats of paint does the trick.

Wait for the paint to dry and then peel off the sticker.

Grab your hot glue gun and apply some glue to a cotton ball, then place it on the wood as the bunny’s tail.

Distress with sandpaper or a sanding block and you have yourself a festive Easter sign!

