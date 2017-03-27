Local school officials to discuss class size bill at Superintendents Roundtable

By Published:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- The Southeast Education Alliance will host a Superintendents Roundtable discussion about the plans and impacts of current legislation, which would limit Kindergarten through 3rd grade class sizes.

The General Assembly relaxed original legislation. However, some districts still worry their could be cuts to art and PE classes or teachers.

Today’s session will help regional school districts better understand strategies being considered and how these may impact the region’s educational services, staffing needs, facilities strategies and budgetary plans.

Superintendents will be presenting their thoughts, plans and impacts of the current K-3 class size legislation.

Other guests include each system’s Board of Education Chair, County Officials, State Legislators, and Public Information Officers.

Leaders meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Family Education-Professional Development Center in Onslow County.

