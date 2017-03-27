Leaders look to reduce poverty in rural N.C.

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Leaders in the East are looking to tackle one of the biggest issues affecting the area: poverty.

Martin County resident Kimberly Brown just started her new job at the Econo Lodge in Williamston to help make ends meet.

“It’s a job,” said Brown. “They ain’t great. I work hard, but it’s like until I start doing better, until I do better.”

This is the situation facing hundreds of people in North Carolina.

In North Carolina, 83 counties are considered rural and many people in those counties live below the poverty line.

Martin County Commissioner Ronnie Smith said partnership “across county lines, across region lines” is needed to bring help to those who need it most.

“That’s what we have to do,” Smith said.

A bill being considered in the General Assembly is aimed at addressing the issue.

“What is it that the state can do?” said state Rep. Shelly Willingham. “What solutions that we can come up with or things we can work on that would help alleviate these things? So in order to do that it has to be some concentrated effort.”

House Bill 410 is designed to help by creating a task force within the Health and Human Services Department with a goal of reducing poverty and finding ways to help people like Brown, who fears she might lose her home.

“I love (my home),” said Brown. “It’s a great neighborhood, but it’s just I can’t afford to get it fixed.”

Brown said change needs to come soon so her life and others in her community can move toward a better future.

“If they gone do it, let’s do it,” said Brown. “Let’s bring these jobs back so the trees can get back to the color and things will just be happy. Everybody can be happy.”

The bill is currently in the House Appropriations’ Committee.