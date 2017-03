GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville Fire/Rescue welcomes a new specialty vehicle.

The unit is a fully-rated and equipped firefighting engine with an ambulance module built into the middle.

It’s the second of its type in Greenville.

It allows crews to be prepared for whatever type of emergency they may encounter while dispatching just one vehicle.

Once the new unit has all of its equipment installed, it’ll be put into service at Station 3 off Charles Boulevard.