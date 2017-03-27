First Alert Forecast: Warm and pleasant start to the week

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: A high pressure system will help to keep above average temperatures around and hold off most of the rain until Tuesday.  Details:

THIS MORNING: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 40s & 50s inland and 60s along the coast will greet you out the door. There are some areas of patchy fog that you’ll have to watch out for.

THIS AFTERNOON: Clouds and sunshine along with a spot shower this afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 70 for the coast and in the mid to upper 70s for inland areas. It may be breezy at times with winds out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Southerly winds and clouds will keep us warm tonight, temps in the mid to upper 50s. Winds are staying light for the most part.

A LOOK AHEAD: A cold front will move through ENC Tuesday bringing with it a chance of showers and thunderstorms as well as cooler temperatures for latter half of the week.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

tropical

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Mon
54° F
precip:
10%
8am
Mon
55° F
precip:
10%
9am
Mon
61° F
precip:
10%
10am
Mon
67° F
precip:
10%
11am
Mon
71° F
precip:
10%
12pm
Mon
74° F
precip:
10%
1pm
Mon
75° F
precip:
10%
2pm
Mon
77° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Mon
78° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Mon
79° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Mon
78° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Mon
78° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Mon
74° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Mon
70° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Mon
68° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Mon
66° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Mon
65° F
precip:
20%
12am
Tue
63° F
precip:
20%
1am
Tue
63° F
precip:
20%
2am
Tue
62° F
precip:
20%
3am
Tue
62° F
precip:
20%
4am
Tue
61° F
precip:
20%
5am
Tue
60° F
precip:
20%
6am
Tue
60° F
precip:
20%
7am
Tue
59° F
precip:
10%
8am
Tue
60° F
precip:
20%
9am
Tue
64° F
precip:
40%
10am
Tue
68° F
precip:
40%
11am
Tue
72° F
precip:
40%
12pm
Tue
73° F
precip:
50%
1pm
Tue
74° F
precip:
50%
2pm
Tue
76° F
precip:
50%
3pm
Tue
77° F
precip:
50%
4pm
Tue
77° F
precip:
50%
5pm
Tue
78° F
precip:
60%
6pm
Tue
76° F
precip:
50%
7pm
Tue
73° F
precip:
50%
8pm
Tue
68° F
precip:
50%
9pm
Tue
66° F
precip:
60%
10pm
Tue
65° F
precip:
50%
11pm
Tue
64° F
precip:
20%
12am
Wed
63° F
precip:
10%
1am
Wed
63° F
precip:
10%
2am
Wed
62° F
precip:
10%
3am
Wed
61° F
precip:
10%
4am
Wed
60° F
precip:
10%
5am
Wed
59° F
precip:
10%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.