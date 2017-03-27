First Alert Forecast: Warm and pleasant start to the week

SUMMARY: A high pressure system will help to keep above average temperatures around and hold off most of the rain until Tuesday. Details:

THIS MORNING: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 40s & 50s inland and 60s along the coast will greet you out the door. There are some areas of patchy fog that you’ll have to watch out for.

THIS AFTERNOON: Clouds and sunshine along with a spot shower this afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 70 for the coast and in the mid to upper 70s for inland areas. It may be breezy at times with winds out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Southerly winds and clouds will keep us warm tonight, temps in the mid to upper 50s. Winds are staying light for the most part.

A LOOK AHEAD: A cold front will move through ENC Tuesday bringing with it a chance of showers and thunderstorms as well as cooler temperatures for latter half of the week.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 54 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 10% 61 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 75 ° F precip: 10% 77 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 20% 79 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 10% 70 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 20% 66 ° F precip: 20% 65 ° F precip: 20% 63 ° F precip: 20% 63 ° F precip: 20% 62 ° F precip: 20% 62 ° F precip: 20% 61 ° F precip: 20% 60 ° F precip: 20% 60 ° F precip: 20% 59 ° F precip: 10% 60 ° F precip: 20% 64 ° F precip: 40% 68 ° F precip: 40% 72 ° F precip: 40% 73 ° F precip: 50% 74 ° F precip: 50% 76 ° F precip: 50% 77 ° F precip: 50% 77 ° F precip: 50% 78 ° F precip: 60% 76 ° F precip: 50% 73 ° F precip: 50% 68 ° F precip: 50% 66 ° F precip: 60% 65 ° F precip: 50% 64 ° F precip: 20% 63 ° F precip: 10% 63 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 10% 61 ° F precip: 10% 60 ° F precip: 10% 59 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast