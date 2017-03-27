ERA supporters seek momentum with Nevada ratification

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina supporters of the Equal Rights Amendment are trying to revive interest in it again after Nevada lawmakers ratified it last week almost 35 years past a congressional deadline.

An alliance of several organizations promoting women’s rights scheduled a news conference Monday at the Legislative Building to draw attention to filed ERA ratification legislation. The amendment to the U.S. Constitution is designed to make clear equal rights under the law can’t be limited or denied due to gender.

North Carolina never ratified the amendment as pro-ERA forces fell three states shy of the 38 needed to change the Constitution before a June 1982 deadline. Supporters of Nevada’s action say it could be pivotal if Congress ever extends the deadline. Others argue that legally deadlines can’t be placed on amendments.