Education Reps: Flexibility key to growth

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Several local representatives spent Monday morning at Pitt County Schools for the annual legislative breakfast to get an update on the status of Pitt County Schools.

They discussed statewide issues that may impact education at the local level.

Walking through the hallways at South Central High School, local representatives and school leaders see the recent changes at Pitt County Schools. From the highest-ever graduation rate to increased overall performance proficiency, work still needs to be done.

“We still need quite a bit of support at the state and federal level,” said Senator Don Davis, who added that while there’s been many improvements to school systems in the east, financial investments need to continue. “We need to continue to support the early college and the expansion of and a possible early college at ECU.”

Several bills making their way through the General Assembly were also discussed, including Senate Bill 234, which would appropriate lottery revenue for school administrators and school construction needs.

“Our administrators across the board are ranked dead last in the nation,” said Davis. “So we have to make sure that we are adequately paying our teachers, our administrators.”

Pitt County Schools Superintendent Dr. Ethan Lenker said the annual meeting allows the school district to address some of its concerns to those who represent them. This year, he’s focusing on the need for flexibility at the local level.

“It comes down to not being dictated every little step of the way, but being able to take what you’re doing and be creative and make things better for the kids,” explained Dr. Ethen Lenker, superintendent, Pitt County Schools. He added that this will allow Pitt County School to continue to grow.