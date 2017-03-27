Coast Guard helps find kayaker in North Carolina

HOBUCKEN, N.C. (AP) — The Coast Guard has helped find a kayaker in North Carolina.

The Coast Guard said in a news release that it was notified early Sunday that a 55-year-old man in a kayak had left a boat ramp in Pamlico County and was overdue.

A boat from Coast Guard Station Hobucken and a helicopter from the Coast Guard base in Elizabeth City helped search for the man, along with the North Carolina Department of Wildlife, the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Department and emergency management personnel.

A county search crew found the man with his kayak partially submerged. He had no working means of communication, life-jacket or high visibility colors on his kayak.

He was treated and released for cold and wet exposure. His name has not been released.