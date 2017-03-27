Bill beefing up North Carolina reserve rules clears Senate

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — It appears North Carolina legislators will soon send to Gov. Roy Cooper a more meticulous savings method to prepare for that next big state government fiscal emergency.

The Senate approved unanimously Monday night legislation that would direct how much money must be put annually into the state’s rainy day reserve and restricts how money inside it can be spent. It also requires legislative supermajorities to spend reserves beyond a certain amount or for non-emergency uses.

A version of the measure already passed by a wide margin in the House, where it needs one more affirmative vote before heading to Cooper’s desk.

The reserve currently contains nearly $1.5 billion. The legislation directs state budget experts to set a fund target designed to prepare state government to cover shortfalls in economic downturns.