A.G. Cox Middle School greenhouse vandalized

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Students at A.G. Cox Middle School discovered their work on a new greenhouse was vandalized over the weekend.

The students have been working over the past several months to repair the rundown greenhouse, but the vandalism has caused setbacks.

“It was really bad,” said sixth-grader Nora Wilkie. “I mean there were soil mounds on the ground, bird seed thrown; some of our bulbs were on the ground and everything was just a mess”

Wilkie has a bit of a green thumb, and it was her idea to bring back the greenhouse.

“I just thought there has to be a change, and it will get kids involved in their environment and definitely in their community,” said Wilkie.

Nora helped raise more than $800 to revive the greenhouse.

“Well the bones of the structure were really nice, so we didn’t have to fix any of that,” said Nora. “So we had to take the first plastic off, then redo all the plastic, then we rearranged in here, then we put the door on.”

Principal Norman McDuffie said they are cooperating with police to find those responsible for the damage.

“I would be disappointed to find out that we have had someone come and vandalize and mess up some of our plants,” McDuffie said. “I’m trying to think a squirrel or an animal, but some of the stuff is not adding up that it was an animal.”

Wilkie said he doesn’t know why someone would do this, especially after the school just celebrated the launch of its garden club.

“My dad said that even if there’s good people there can be bad people that let them down, but you can’t give up, and you have to keep working to get everything back,” said Nora.

Nora said she hopes to move on to focus on her mission of helping the community.

School officials say science classes use the greenhouse to study soil, and they are weighing options to add security cameras in the area.