Week in review: Healthcare, terror attack, and local debates

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Here is a look at some of the top headlines over the last week.

One of the biggest stories stemmed from the Republican’s attempts to repeal and replace Obamacare. The week started with optimism, but ended with disappointment.

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan pulled the proposed Republican bill from the House floor prior to voting Friday because it didn’t have enough support.

“I will not sugarcoat this, this is a disappointing day for us,” Ryan said.

Democrats were overjoyed by the decision.

“It’s pretty exciting for us, yesterday our anniversary, today a victory for the Affordable Care Act and more importantly the American people,” said Rep. Nancy Pelosi.

Pres. Trump has vowed to return to the healthcare issue and repeal Obamacare.

Overseas, at least four people died in an attack in London. Officials are investigating it as an act of terror.

Police said the suspect mowed people down in a car on Westminster Bridge, before getting out and stabbing an unarmed police officer. The suspect was then shot and killed by police.

In the East, a Martin County family was speaking out against an omission in state law that allowed a man who molested a boy to not register as a sex offender.

Christopher Hurdle was molested by his uncle, Dan Bonds, for seven years. Despite pleading guilty, the charge Bonds went to jail for at the time didn’t require him to register on the sex offender database.

In Greenville, city council members once again disagreed on proposed housing development. The council shot down a re-zoning request for a large housing complex on Charles Blvd., but granted a re-zoning request for a piece of property near the Evans St. and Arlington Blvd. intersection.