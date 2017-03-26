Pirates complete weekend sweep of Towson

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Bryant Packard collected a career-high four hits and drove in a pair of runs, while Spencer Brickhouse and Eric Tyler each hit home runs as No. 25 East Carolina completed the three-game series sweep of Towson, 12-7, Sunday afternoon at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium. With the win the Pirates improve to 17-8 on the season, while the Tigers fall to 8-10.

Tyler Smith (1-0) picked up the win in his first collegiate start where he allowed a pair of runs (one earned) on three hits with one walk and one strikeout over five innings or work. Joe Ingle notched his first save of the season surrendering one run (earned) on one hit a pair of strikeouts and one walk in two innings. Sam Lanier was touched for four runs (all earned) in 1.2 innings, while Ryan Ross gave up a pair of hits in one-third of a frame.

Michael Adams (1-2) took the loss after giving up four runs (all earned) on seven hits with one strikeout in three innings. The Tigers used five arms out of the bullpen in Kody Resser (1.0 IP, 2 Rs), Alex Parker (0.2 IP, 1 R), Brandyn Vogtsberger (1.1 IP, 1 R), David Marriggi (1.0 IP, 4 Rs) and Alex Cuas (1.0 IP).

For the third time on the weekend the Pirates had double-digit hits pounding out 13 on the afternoon. Packard led the way going 4-for-4 with a pair of RBI, while Brickhouse, Turner Brown and Tyler each added two hits. Nick Barber drove in a team-best three runs (career-high), while Brickhouse and Tyler had two RBI.

Towson managed eight hits getting a pair from Richard Miller and Matt Smith – they both also drove in a pair of runs.

How It Happened:

ECU scored three runs in the third and fourth frames and added four more in the eighth to hold off a late rally by Townson. Leading 8-7 going to the home half of the eighth, the Pirates drew four walks around and a Packard double and had a pair of sac flies that accounted for four runs and a 12-7 lead. Barber (walk), Brown (sac fly) and Travis Watkins (sac fly) each had an RBI in the frame, while Drew Henrickson scored on a wild pitch.

Towson took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning thanks to Miller’s RBI single. Mark Grunberg started the frame with a single up the middle before stealing second and landing on third during Logan Burke’s double play. Miller sent a shot back up the middle and deep in the whole behind second base allowing Grunberg to score.

Barber tied the game at one-all in the bottom of the second inning on an RBI single. With two outs, Packard laced a single to right center and moved to second when Bryce Harman was hit by a pitch. Barber’s base hit to right center scored Packard from second tying the game at one.

ECU added to its lead plating three runs four hits (three doubles) for a 4-1 advantage. After Brown reached on a single and with one out, Brickhouse doubled home Brown for the first run. Tyler followed with an RBI double plating Brickhouse before Packard doubled home Tyler with a shot down the right field line.

Grunberg’s RBI ground out in the fifth pulled the Tigers within two, 4-2. Richie Palacios reached on a Barber fielding error, moved to second on Noah Cabrera’s base hit and third on Trey Martinez’ sac bunt.

Back-to-back home runs by Brickhouse and Tyler highlighted ECU’s three-run fifth inning that pushed the lead to five, 7-2. Brickhouse belted his team-leading seventh homer to right field, which was followed by Tyler’s third round-tripper of the year to left field. Barber’s sac fly to right field plated Bolka from third base.

ECU added another run in the bottom of the sixth on Packard’s third hit of the day, which was an RBI single through the right-side scoring Bolka from second for an 8-2 lead.

Towson plated four runs in the seventh and one in the eighth pulling within one, 8-7. John Drexel and Bo Plagge each drove in runs, while Smith had a two-RBI single down the right field line in the seventh. Trey Martinez had a RBI double down the left field line in the eighth to cap the scoring for the Tigers.

Up Next:

ECU will continue its eight-game home stand on Tuesday, March 28 when it plays host to Liberty with a 6:30 p.m. (ET) scheduled first pitch.