Local organization holds food drive to help families in need

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Hundreds of families in need will soon be receiving non-perishable food items.. Thanks to a local organization.

The Greenville – Pitt County Council of Negro Women held a canned food drive Sunday.

All proceeds and food will go to Grifton Mission Ministries, and The First Born Community Development Center in Grimesland.

Organizers said they promote education, economic stability, and wellness.

With this drive, they are helping the wellness of their community, and therefore improving economic stability and education.

“We don’t have to wait for someone to ask for something we can try to just donate and be there when we need it and help people when they are not even asking for it because we know there is a need,” said President Alanna Pierce.

This is the group’s first official organized event.

Pierce said, after such a great turn out they plan to do many more in the future.