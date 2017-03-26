Given a 5% chance to live, 5-year-old beats cancer

INDIANA (WNCT) – A 5-year-old boy is back home with his family in Indiana after beating cancer.

5-year-old Carter Guess was given just a 5 percent chance to survive by doctors who said the cancer had spread throughout his body.

After undergoing 20 rounds of radiation, 7 rounds of chemotherapy, 2 bone marrow transplants and one major surgery, Carter is now cancer free.

His family said he is an inspiration.

“I could never be more proud of the young man he is and what he’s taught me,” said Jessica Guess, Carter’s mom. “And I just pray the cancer stays away and he gets to grow up and live and be a little boy right now.”

Carter had a parade held in his hometown in his honor. The sheriff’s department and five fire departments participated in the festivities.