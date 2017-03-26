Fisherman discovers body in Durham’s Lake Michie

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham Police say a body was spotted in Lake Michie, on Bahama Road, Sunday morning.

A fisherman first spotted the body near the Lake Michie boathouse, which is at the 2800 block of Bahama Road, Durham police said.

The body was pulled from the water just before 11 a.m., according to police.

Deputies with the Durham County Sheriff’s Department responded to the initial call.

The Durham Police Department is conducting a follow-up investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator W. Thomson at (919) 560-4118 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

