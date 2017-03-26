First Alert Forecast: Rain chances go up to start the new week

SUMMARY: High pressure anchored off the East Coast will keep warm weather in place and also hold a cold front at bay until Tuesday. Details:

TODAY: Clouds and some sun. Warm with a slight chance for a quick passing shower. Highs will be in the 70’s.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Patchy fog inland by morning. Lows will be in the 50’s.

MONDAY: Clouds and some sun with the chance for a shower. Highs again will be in the 70’s

A LOOK AHEAD: A cold front will push through the East on Tuesday, bringing showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures gradually cool down through the end of the week with another system bringing more rain on Friday.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 56 ° F precip: 10% 63 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 20% 70 ° F precip: 20% 72 ° F precip: 20% 72 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 10% 61 ° F precip: 10% 59 ° F precip: 10% 58 ° F precip: 10% 58 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 10% 56 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 10% 56 ° F precip: 10% 61 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 20% 65 ° F precip: 20% 64 ° F precip: 20% 62 ° F precip: 20% 62 ° F precip: 20% 61 ° F precip: 20% 61 ° F precip: 20% 60 ° F precip: 20% 59 ° F precip: 20% 59 ° F precip: 20% 59 ° F precip: 10% 60 ° F precip: 20% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast