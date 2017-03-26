EPA chief: Trump to undo Obama plan to curb global warming

WASHINGTON (AP) – The head of the Environmental Protection Agency says President Donald Trump in the coming days will sign a new executive order that unravels his predecessor’s sweeping plan to curb global warming.

EPA chief Scott Pruitt says the executive order to be signed Tuesday will undo the Obama administration’s Clean Power Plan, an environmental regulation that restricts greenhouse gas emissions at coal-fired power plants. The 2015 rule has been on hold since last year while a federal appeals court considers a challenge by coal-friendly Republican-led states and more than 100 companies.

Supporters of former President Barack Obama’s plan say it would spur thousands of clean-energy jobs.