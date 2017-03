COLUMBIA, N.C. (WNCT) – The Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office says a checkpoint leads to a drug arrest.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested Porfiro Linares during a checkpoint on U.S. 64 in Columbia on Saturday.

Deputies seized 10.3 grams of cocaine, marijuana, and $1,314 in cash from the 31-year-old’s car.

Linares faces several charges including possession with intent to sell cocaine. He was taken to the Dare County Detention Center and given a $11,000 bond.