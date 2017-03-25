Wisconsin babies having success with their March Madness brackets

GERMANTOWN, W.I. (WNCT) – With the Elite 8 now set, millions of March Madness brackets across the country have been thrown in the trash. But some Wisconsin babies are actually have success.

1-year-olds at Bethlehem Lutheran Childcare in Germantown, WI have had many more right than wrong picks. They used a simple process.

“We held up numbers like 1 versus 8, and we had them go thru the numbers and pick which ones they wanted,” said teacher Megan Landvatter.

One of the babies had a perfect bracket heading into the Sweet 16.

Several others have picked North Carolina to win it all this year.

1 thought on "Wisconsin babies having success with their March Madness brackets

