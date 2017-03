VANCEBORO, N.C.(WNCT) – A mother and son are found safely in Vanceboro after a missing persons report on Friday.

The Vanceboro Police Department in connection with Craven County Sheriff’s Office and Craven County Department of Social Services have located both 2-year-old Amari Hall and his mother Brittney Collins from Friday’s missing and endangered release.

Both Collins and Hall are safe and back into parental custody orders set by DSS.