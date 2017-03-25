The Eastern Carolina Native American Organization holds 25th annual Powwow

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Eastern Carolina Native American Organization gathered Saturday for their 25th annual powwow.

Dozens of people gathered in Minges Coliseum to learn more about Native American culture, dance, music, and food.

ECU alumni and members of the community came dressed in traditional attire to dance to the common music.

Aleshia Hunt said this is a great opportunity to show how Native American culture is still relevant in today’s society.

“We still want people to know that we still are in existence today we have well over three hundred tribes,” explained Hunt. “In the state of North Carolina we have 9 tribes and one federally recognized tribe just here at ECU we have over 4-hundred enrolled students in undergrad graduate, medical and dental programs.”

Visitors were also allowed to join in on the dances and songs.

Hunt said she wants people to feel fully immersed in the culture.