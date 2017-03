ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) – The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for 19-year-old Tysheka Zhane Moss.

Moss is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. She is a black female about 5 feet tall.

She was last seen wearing a white long sleeved shirt and faded blue jeans. Rocky Mount Police said she often visits 1506 Branch St. in Rocky Mount.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. J. Edmonds at 252-972-1411.