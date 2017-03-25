Reports of shots fired at the Bellagio Resort and Casino in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, N.V. (WNCT) – The Bellagio Resort and Casino in Las Vegas was placed on lockdown after reports of an active shooter situation.

Las Vegas Police confirmed to CBS there was no active shooter, but rather a robbery with armed suspects. Police say three people entered the high end retail store, one of them firing shots.

Authorities say no one was injured and a suspect was taken into custody.

People in the area were tweeting about the chaotic scene as police arrived.

