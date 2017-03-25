Over 100 of Girl Scouts learn more about STEM at annual Techno Quest

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The girl scouts are at it again, and this time it does not involve cookies.

Dozens of young girls are learning more about stem at this year’s Techno Quest.

There are three keys to leadership in girl scouts, discover, connect and take action.

Saturday girls accomplished all three by opening their minds to learning more about the world around them.

Nearly 150 girls came together today.

Throughout the day girls attended workshops and did hands on exploring of science and technology with professional women in those fields.

Program director Laura Novotny says through these stem programs girls are gaining technological knowledge, while pushing girls outside of their comfort zone.

“Empower them to pursue their career and their dreams and it’s actually really their hopes right now to become whatever it is. So whatever they can do today to make them feel more comfortable with what they are interested in and however it comes in the future then I feel like we are successful,” said Novotny

Many girls say their favorite activities were working with the strawberry DNA and building a Ferris wheel made of Lego’s.

This is the first year the girl scouts have brought their techno quest to East Carolina University. Novotny said they wanted to be able to reach more young girls and impact their lives.

