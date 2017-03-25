NC woman buys prosthetic paws for adorable rescued puppy

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCT) – A rescued puppy in North Carolina didn’t just find his forever home. Teddy was born with stubs for feet and didn’t have any pads on his paws.

Barbara Bradley of Wake Forest was fostering Teddy, when she decided she loved him too much to give him back. She saw the need for prosthetics, and decided to shell out the money for it.

Bradley ended up spending $2,900 for them, but she said it was well worth it.

“He doesn’t even know there’s anything different about him,” she said. “He just walks along like a normal dog.”

Bradley has been fostering local shelter dogs for years. She said if another dog is in need of special attention that the shelter can’t afford, she is willing to step up again.