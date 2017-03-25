Man leads law enforcement on car and foot chases in Jones, Craven, Counties

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) – North Carolina Highway Patrol said they were involved in a short high speed chase in Jones County Friday night.

Trooper Kirk said shortly after 9 p.m. he clocked a car going at an excessive speed. along Hwy. 70 near the NC 41 Exit. He activated his lights, but the car didn’t stop.

A short chase ensued before Trooper Kirk applied a pit maneuver to stop the car, resulting in it rolling over. The driver then got out and fled on foot.

Two passengers were taken to the hospital for minor injuries. One of the passengers, the owner of the car, is charged with allowing an unlicensed person to drive and failure to maintain active insurance. Both passengers also received seat belt violations.

Around 2 a.m., a Craven County Sheriff’s deputy spotted a person matching the description of the man who had fled the initial wreck.

The deputy attempted to stop the man, who then took off on foot again. He was eventually arrested, and identified as 25-year-old Kyale Taylor II of Wilson.

Taylor has been charged with felony flee to elude arrest, speeding, driving while license revoked, and reckless driving. He also has a flee to elude charge pending in Craven County from an incident in early March.

Taylor was booked in the Jones Co. Detention Center under a $45,000 bond.