BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – The Beaufort Fire Department says a man was airlifted to the hospital after falling from aircraft hanger.

It happened Saturday just before noon.

Firefighters were called Michael J. Smith Airport in Beaufort in reference to a man injured.

A spokesperson for the Town of Beaufort says the man was working on the roof of hanger when he fell 20 feet onto concrete.

The man was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

No word yet on the extent of the man’s injuries.