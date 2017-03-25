First Alert Forecast: Staying warm through the weekend

SUMMARY: High pressure anchored off the East Coast will keep sunshine and warm weather in the forecast through the weekend.  Details: 

TODAY: Clouds and sun. Breezy and warm with highs in the 70’s away from the coast. Upper 60’s to near 70 at the coast.

 

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with patchy fog inland by morning. Lows will be in the 50’s.

 

SUNDAY: Clouds and sun with the slight chance for a shower. Highs will be in the 70’s.

 

A LOOK AHEAD: A cold front will slowly move into the East. We’ll have the chance for a few showers Monday but a better chance for rain comes Tuesday as the front pushes through. Highs will be well into the 70’s through mid-week.

 

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017.

tropical

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Sat
52° F
precip:
10%
8am
Sat
53° F
precip:
10%
9am
Sat
58° F
precip:
10%
10am
Sat
64° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sat
68° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sat
71° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sat
72° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sat
73° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sat
74° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sat
75° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sat
75° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sat
75° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sat
72° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sat
67° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sat
64° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sat
62° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sat
60° F
precip:
10%
12am
Sun
58° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sun
57° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sun
56° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sun
55° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sun
55° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sun
54° F
precip:
10%
6am
Sun
53° F
precip:
10%
7am
Sun
53° F
precip:
10%
8am
Sun
54° F
precip:
10%
9am
Sun
59° F
precip:
10%
10am
Sun
64° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
67° F
precip:
10%
12pm
Sun
69° F
precip:
10%
1pm
Sun
71° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Sun
72° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Sun
73° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Sun
73° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Sun
73° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Sun
73° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Sun
70° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sun
66° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sun
64° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Sun
61° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Sun
60° F
precip:
10%
12am
Mon
58° F
precip:
10%
1am
Mon
57° F
precip:
10%
2am
Mon
57° F
precip:
10%
3am
Mon
56° F
precip:
10%
4am
Mon
55° F
precip:
10%
5am
Mon
55° F
precip:
10%
6am
Mon
54° F
precip:
10%
