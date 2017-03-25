First Alert Forecast: Staying warm through the weekend

SUMMARY: High pressure anchored off the East Coast will keep sunshine and warm weather in the forecast through the weekend. Details:

TODAY: Clouds and sun. Breezy and warm with highs in the 70’s away from the coast. Upper 60’s to near 70 at the coast.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with patchy fog inland by morning. Lows will be in the 50’s.

SUNDAY: Clouds and sun with the slight chance for a shower. Highs will be in the 70’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: A cold front will slowly move into the East. We’ll have the chance for a few showers Monday but a better chance for rain comes Tuesday as the front pushes through. Highs will be well into the 70’s through mid-week.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 52 ° F precip: 10% 53 ° F precip: 10% 58 ° F precip: 10% 64 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 10% 58 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 10% 56 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 10% 54 ° F precip: 10% 53 ° F precip: 10% 53 ° F precip: 10% 54 ° F precip: 10% 59 ° F precip: 10% 64 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 20% 72 ° F precip: 20% 73 ° F precip: 20% 73 ° F precip: 20% 73 ° F precip: 20% 73 ° F precip: 20% 70 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 10% 61 ° F precip: 10% 60 ° F precip: 10% 58 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 10% 56 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 10% 54 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast