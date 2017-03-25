Fight leads to shots fired outside a Greenville apartment complex

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – There are no injuries after a fight in a student apartment complex leads to shots fired called.

Just before 1:00 Saturday morning, Greenville police responded to 33 East Apartments, located at 3305 East 10th Street, for the report of shots fired.

A preliminary investigation has revealed at least five individuals were involved in a fight inside an apartment.

The fight moved outside but several moments later the visitors returned to the apartment and kicked in the door.

The tenant of the apartment chased the suspects to a nearby courtyard area and the suspects reportedly fired several shots in her direction.

Detectives believe this to be an isolated incident between parties who were known to each other. The investigation is ongoing.